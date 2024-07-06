Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.69.

PH opened at $505.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

