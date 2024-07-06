Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSFE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Paysafe stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -80.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Paysafe by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

