Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$54.77.

PPL opened at C$51.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.88.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 88.75%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

