Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,383.75

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,383.75 ($17.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,444.50 ($18.27). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,432 ($18.11), with a volume of 880,619 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday.
Persimmon Trading Up 2.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Andrew Duxbury bought 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.60 ($62,619.02). 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
