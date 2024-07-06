Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $486.78

Shares of Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 486.78 ($6.16) and traded as high as GBX 487 ($6.16). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 486 ($6.15), with a volume of 613,136 shares trading hands.

Personal Assets Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 486.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 479.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,720.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Personal Assets’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Personal Assets’s payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Personal Assets Company Profile

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 294 shares of Personal Assets stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,420.02 ($1,796.13). 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

