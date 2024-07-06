Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.60

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 24,530,086 shares.

Petro Matad Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of £29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 28.92 and a quick ratio of 16.91.

Petro Matad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.