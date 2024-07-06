Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,866 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 296,199 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of PLL opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $63.17.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

