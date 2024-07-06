Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 214,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000.

Get Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf alerts:

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RAFE opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.86. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.