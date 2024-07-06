Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Up 4%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.82. 6,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 8,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Planet Green Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.43.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.31%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products.

