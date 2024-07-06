PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

