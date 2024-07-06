PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $113,000 in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,001,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,061,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,792,000. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

IGEB stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.



The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

