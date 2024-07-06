PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,335 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 40.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,316 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 63.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

VSAT stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

