PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 494 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after buying an additional 1,611,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 181.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 133.33 and a 200 day moving average of 114.43. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 182.65.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

