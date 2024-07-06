PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of LNW opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.