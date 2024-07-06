PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

ARIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $899.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.64. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

