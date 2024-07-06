PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 357 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BST opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $38.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

