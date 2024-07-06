Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $167.34

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.34 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.14). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 168.20 ($2.13), with a volume of 112,148 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £513.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,368.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Polar Capital Global Financials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Financials’s previous dividend of $2.10. Polar Capital Global Financials’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

