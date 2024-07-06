Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.56

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 240.56 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.78). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.78), with a volume of 4,375 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It provides tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, candles, placemats, coasters, bone china and porcelain tableware, wood, glass and metal alloy giftware and other associated homeware products under the Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Wax Lyrical, and Pimpernel brand names.

