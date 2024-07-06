Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

Several analysts recently commented on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

POW opened at C$38.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.43. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 90.10.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.03. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.