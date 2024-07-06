Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.13.
Power REIT Company Profile
