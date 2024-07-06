PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,314.92

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,314.92 ($16.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,290 ($16.32). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,335 ($16.89), with a volume of 41,042 shares.

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £561.50 million, a PE ratio of 2,518.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,370.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,314.92.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

