Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.33

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.33 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 92.45 ($1.17). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 93.10 ($1.18), with a volume of 2,135,442 shares changing hands.

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,710.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.27.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35,000.00%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.