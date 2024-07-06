Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,732 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Block by 20.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $7,049,000. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 3,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 21.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of SQ opened at $65.78 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,027,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

