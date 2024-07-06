Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Imperial Oil by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,421,000 after buying an additional 3,225,957 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,608,000 after buying an additional 316,009 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after buying an additional 293,910 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,124,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after purchasing an additional 229,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 296.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 132,713 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMO opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

