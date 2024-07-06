Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 188,174 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 615,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,883 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,999,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

KNSA stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.02 and a beta of 0.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

