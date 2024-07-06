Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 244.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Tidewater Stock Down 1.2 %

TDW stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $111.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total transaction of $18,295,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,533,037 shares in the company, valued at $272,605,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total transaction of $18,295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,605,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,156.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,926 shares of company stock valued at $78,328,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.