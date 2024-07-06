Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $971.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

