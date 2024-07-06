Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank increased its holdings in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 50.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Up 2.7 %

OKTA opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.