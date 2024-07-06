Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 339.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,548.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,548.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $48.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

