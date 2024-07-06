Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 151.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,036 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,835,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 67,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 264,666.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $48.47 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $53,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,227,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $53,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,227,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,284 shares of company stock worth $804,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

