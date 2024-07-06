Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,570,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,126,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.92 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

