Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock worth $5,965,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

