Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $261.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

