Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

