Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.98 Million in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2024

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 170,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

