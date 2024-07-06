Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $496.16 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $496.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

