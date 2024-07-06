Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,057 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.57 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

