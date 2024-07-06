Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 24,906 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cellectis Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cellectis S.A. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

