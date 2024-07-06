Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 10,543 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Main Street Capital worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.25. 477,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,393. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

