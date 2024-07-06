Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 105,967 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,967 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,661. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

