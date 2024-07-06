Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 225,859 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 162.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,859 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of MP Materials worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MP Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. 1,971,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,390. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -93.79 and a beta of 2.22.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

