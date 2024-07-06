Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 33,323 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,323 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPH stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 37,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,616. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $948.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

