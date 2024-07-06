Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,967 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,108 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 770,283 shares during the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,551,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 512,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

