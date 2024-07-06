Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,917,000 after buying an additional 172,641 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 371.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTHR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.72. 29,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,665. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $181.59 and a 1 year high of $243.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

