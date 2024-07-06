Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,168 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 17,268,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,585,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of -467.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

