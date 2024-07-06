Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 13,741 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $18,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 425,935 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.