Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 14,241 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $201.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,116. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $129.48 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $879.15 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.83.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

