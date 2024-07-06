Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,859 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $118.59. 174,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,038. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.13.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

