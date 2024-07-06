Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 446,541 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 2,637.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,541 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TNF LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 68,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,736,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,467,000 after acquiring an additional 38,602 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,043. The stock has a market cap of $714.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.7311 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

