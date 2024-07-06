Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,358 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.94. 196,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,238. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $74.60 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $89.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

